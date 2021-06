ഡൽഹിയിൽ തീവ്രത കുറഞ്ഞ ഭൂചലനം; നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളില്ല

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.1, Occurred on 20-06-2021, 12:02:01 IST, Lat: 28.67 & Long: 77.14, Depth: 7 Km ,Location: 8km NW of New Delhi, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/le6tp5lDs9 pic.twitter.com/2K4mPg4Kq0