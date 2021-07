കിറ്റെക്സ് തെലങ്കാനയിൽ; ആദ്യഘട്ടം 1000 കോടി രൂപയുടെ നിക്ഷേപം നടത്തും

Delighted to announce the entry of KITEX group, world’s 2nd largest manufacturer of kids apparel into Telangana with an initial investment of ₹1,000 Cr



They’ve chosen KMTP, Warangal for their factories



My gratitude to Mr. Sabu M. Jacob, MD of KITEX group on a quick decision 🙏