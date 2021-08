ബെംഗളൂരുവിൽ കാർ നടപ്പാതയിൽ പാഞ്ഞുകയറി; 7 മരണം – വിഡിയോ

Seconds before the #Audi crashed in #Bengaluru’s Koramangala, (7 persons including a #DMK MLA’s son were #killed). CCTV footage 👇 of the car crashing through bollards on pavement and rebounding after hitting the wall. #ACCIDENT @NammaBengaluroo @WFRising @tinucherian pic.twitter.com/TzohilHKgj