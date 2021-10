Very sad to see such things happening in Bangalore



One more building collapses in Kasturi Nagar.



BBMP engineers time to take up the responsibility and fire those who take such decisions@namma_BTM @namma_hrbr @NammaBengaluroo @Namma_Bengaluru @BLRrocKS @XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/q5U8rOjMq9