Lucknow: Six suspended BSP MLAs -- Hargovind Bhargav, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel, and Aslam Chaudhary and BJP MLA from Sitapur Sadar Rakesh Rathore today joined Samajwadi Party in presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav. pic.twitter.com/CTcM52n0BW