മൈനുകൾ‌ മണ്ണിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച് റഷ്യ; എല്ലാം പുറത്തെടുത്ത് ‘പേട്രൻ’ നായ– വിഡിയോ

#Ukraine I am not sure if you heard about Patron. This is an amazing dog that helps with finding mines and explosives. Now this brilliant doggo works in the Chernihiv region.

Visit me: https://t.co/4EZi5bKZfQ#UFC273 #Burns #Sterling #RyanGarcia #usman #aljo #LubinFundora #torres pic.twitter.com/ye38caGC5e