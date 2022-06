ശക്തമായ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിൽ; ജമ്മു ഹൈവേയിൽ ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് വാഹനങ്ങൾ കുടുങ്ങി

J&K | A massive landslide in Samroli area of J&K’s Udhampur Dist has blocked Jammu-Srinagar NH-44. A portion of the road near Dewal Bridge, Samroli also got swept away in the landslide. No casualties or losses have been reported so far: Himat Singh, Dy SP Traffic Udhampur pic.twitter.com/xYuOHLljo2