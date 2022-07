മഴയിൽ മുങ്ങി ഗുജറാത്ത്; പ്രളയ സമാനമായ ദുരിതം, 7 മരണം

#11/07/2022 #Team6NDRF#FloodWaterRescue

63 citizens (Male-22, Female-23 & Children-18) and 01 Livestock were rescued from Dhamdachi, Hanumanbagda, Barudiyawad & Shahid Chowk of District – Valsad, #Gujarat

Ops closed.@NDRFHQ@collectorvalsad@PIBAhmedabad@ANI@PTI_News#NDRF4U pic.twitter.com/QHnblnYhIm