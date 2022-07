ടീ ഷർട്ടിൽ സുശാന്തും വിഷാദകുറിപ്പും; ‘ബോയ്കോട്ട് ആമസോൺ, ഫ്ലിപ്കാർട്ട്’ പ്രചാരണം

I was happy to see Sushant sir t-shirt

But then I see the line

Depression is like drowing



Who are you to decide he was depressed or not❓

The case is still not solved yet



Shame on u 😡@Flipkart @FlipkartSellers @flipkart_tech #BoycottFlipkart



Sushant 4m Dreamer 2 Achiever pic.twitter.com/Ag3gxoUMpP