തെലങ്കാനയിൽ ബിജെപി– ടിആർഎസ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ; ഡിജിപിക്ക് ഫോണിൽ ഭീഷണി

Shame on police for not able to stop the TRS GOONDAS from stone pelting at peaceful #PrajaSangramaYatra3 at Jangaon today.

Bjp Telangana State President Shri @bandisanjay_bjp Garu protested over phone with strong words to DGP Telangana and asked why the CP didn’t do anything. pic.twitter.com/Pqq6f2v2OB