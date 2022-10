സിട്രാങ് ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ്: ബംഗാളിലും വടക്കുകിഴക്കൻ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലും കനത്ത മഴയ്ക്ക് സാധ്യത

Cyclonic storm “SITRANG” over EC and adjoining areas of WC & NW BoB near lat 17.80N and long 88.60E, 430 km south of Sagar Island and 580 km S-SW of Barisal. To move N-NE and intensify further into a SCS in next 12 hours. To cross Bangladesh coast 25th October early morning: IMD pic.twitter.com/FJUdU6f3U4