ഗുജറാത്ത്: പ്രചാരണത്തിന് ഗാന്ധി കുടുംബവും; താരപ്രചാരകരുടെ പട്ടികയായി

Congress releases list of star campaigners for Gujarat with party chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Digvijay Singh, Pawan Khera among others. @TheNewIndian_in #GujaratElection2022 pic.twitter.com/PMUYRp5aEo