ഗാസയിലെ അഭയാർഥി ക്യാംപിൽ തീപിടിത്തം: 10 കുട്ടികൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ 21 മരണം- വിഡിയോ

#Gaza 💔😢🇵🇸 #Palestine

Pray for Gaza !

Twenty one Palestinians, including seven children, have died after a huge fire broke out at a residential building in Jabalia city, north of Gaza in Palestine and the fire still until now#غزة #حريق #جباليا #حريق_غزة #فلسطين#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/iexft82ZXU