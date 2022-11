5 വയസ്സുകാരിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്തയാൾക്ക് ശിക്ഷ വെറും ‘5 സിറ്റ് അപ്പ്’; പ്രതിഷേധം

Sit-ups as punishment for #RAPE in #Bihar



Kishore Pandit raped a 6-year-old girl.

Panchayat sentenced him to do sit-ups.



The rapist is now roaming freely in the village.



The video is from Bihar.

Bihar has Congress government with RJD and JDU

Hope @priyankagandhi see this pic.twitter.com/FuklpguPfk