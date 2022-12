The first PSOMXL motor, which forms the PS0 stage of PSLV-XL, produced by Economic Explosives Ltd., Nagpur is tested at SDSC/SHAR today.

The performance is satisfactory.



VSSC/ISRO had transferred the technology to Economic Explosives Ltd., Nagpur in 2019.

