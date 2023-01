ജിം കഴിഞ്ഞ് കാറിലിരിക്കവേ തട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടു പോകാൻ ശ്രമം; കുതറിയോടി യുവതി– വിഡിയോ

#WATCH | Caught On Camera: Miscreants tried to kidnap a woman in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar city yesterday



After doing gym, the woman sat in her car. 4 people came & entered her car & tried to kidnap her. One accused has been caught. Probe underway: DSP Kamaldeep Singh, Yamuna Nagar pic.twitter.com/XvuN22yfWy