പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്ത പെൺകുട്ടിക്ക് പീഡനം; പ്രതിയുടെ വീട് ഇടിച്ചുനിരത്തി വനിതാ പൊലീസുകാർ

Madhya Pradesh | A minor girl was raped by 4 people. 3 accused were arrested earlier & one accused (Kaushal Kishore Choubey) was arrested today.The accused Kaushal K Choubey had encroached on govt land, which was removed using bulldozer: P Kurmi, Raneh PS in-charge, Damoh (09.03) pic.twitter.com/8Y9d5Nv3NV