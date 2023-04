Viewer Discretion Advised: #Khammatragedy: Fire broke out during a BRS #AatmiyaSammelana, attended by MP Nama Nageswara Rao and MLA Ramulu in Chimalapadu, #Khammam District.



One person dies, 10 injured. @NewsMeter_In @CoreenaSuares2 @KanizaGarari pic.twitter.com/IsRGdq1Rae