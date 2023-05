മല്ലികാർജുൻ ഖർഗെയെയും കുടുംബത്തെയും കൊല്ലാൻ ബിജെപി പദ്ധതിയിടുന്നതായി കോൺഗ്രസ്

Meet Manikant Rathod, the BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency, who has over 40 criminal cases against him. He also happens to be the "blue-eyed boy" of PM Modi & CM Bommai.



In this viral audio, the BJP leader can be heard saying-

*"Will wipe off Kharge's family"*



Here's… pic.twitter.com/NIcBMkgDhD