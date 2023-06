ഇന്ത്യയെ ലോകത്തിനു കാണിച്ചു കൊടുക്കാൻ എത്തി; വിദേശ യൂട്യൂബർക്ക് നേരെ ആക്രമണം

This random guy in chickpet harassed a foreigner, is this how we treat our guests, pls take action, the foreigner name is Pedro Mota he is a youtuber from netherlands https://t.co/oyOb8dunjA https://t.co/0MKVarBiwM@PoliceBangalore @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice @Chickpetebcp pic.twitter.com/XccAyRv0Nu