‘മോദിയുടെ സ്വപ്ന’ത്തിനായി യത്നിച്ച ഹാർഡിങ്; ഇപ്പോൾ ടൈറ്റാനിക് തേടിപ്പോയി അപ്രത്യക്ഷൻ

It is exciting indeed and I am proud to be a part of cheetah reintroduction to India mission. https://t.co/lV9kOQK32u https://t.co/8AkMBv5T5zhttps://t.co/TipMn0sd0K#explorersclub #actionaviationchairman #cheetahs pic.twitter.com/FyTooF098U