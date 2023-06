തെലങ്കാനയിൽ ഷർമിളയ്ക്കു പിന്നാലെ ബിആർഎസ് നേതാക്കളും കോൺഗ്രസിലേക്ക്; കെസിആറിന് തിരിച്ചടി

Beginning of the Congress wave in Telangana. @INCTelangana makes headlines at AICC in New Delhi today as senior BRS leaders join the party.



Shri Jupalli Krishna Rao and Shri Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy met party president Shri Mallikarjuna Kharge and senior leader Shri Rahul… pic.twitter.com/izSj14FqVu