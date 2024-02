#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Sudhakar Pathare, DCP says, "Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something and they came to the Police station to give complaint. At that time, they had a talk and Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and his people. 2 people… pic.twitter.com/Qw2Q9iUHHz