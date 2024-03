#WATCH | Telangana: During his public address in Jagtial, PM Modi says, "The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter & sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of… pic.twitter.com/ccVUoEVVNb