#BreakingNews | 10 Killed As Two #MalaysianNavy Choppers Collide Mid-Air During Rehearsal



Two helicopters of the Malaysian Navy collided mid-air while conducting a rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy celebration event.#HelicopterCrash #Malaysia #MalaysianNavy #MalaysiaMadani pic.twitter.com/Gl1wUTu2bF