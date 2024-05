🚨 MEGA EXCLUSIVE



CCTV Footage Exposes Swati Maliwal's lies.



Swati Maliwal in FIR : Bibhav escorted me out by pushing me, my clothes were torn, I couldn't walk as I was injured.



CCTV Footage : 0 signs of injury, P signs of clothes being torn, She is being escorted gently by… pic.twitter.com/ChD2GWyYw7