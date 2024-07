#ICG OP to make safe MV #MaerskFrankfurt enters day 03 ! @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Varaha has joined #firefighting efforts earlier today. 04 #OPV 01 #Dornier and 01 #ALH engaged in OP ensuring protection of the marine environment, #Safety of the vessel and her crew! Dedicated… pic.twitter.com/To3AQH3cX2