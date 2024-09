In a road accident in Texas, USA, four Indians, including two from #Hyderabad, lost their lives. The victims were Orampati Aryan Raghunath #Kukatpally, Farooq Sheikh #BHEL, Darshini Vasudevan #TamilNadu & Palacherla Lokesh. Their bodies were completely burned in the fire. pic.twitter.com/szbeehxFko