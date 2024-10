#WATCH | Mangaluru, Karnataka: Search operation underway at the spot where businessman Mumthaz Ali's vehicle was found.



Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal says, "Today early morning we received information that a businessman Mumthaz Ali's vehicle was found near Kulur… https://t.co/sp2WdXmDCn pic.twitter.com/YDOzs0FWUz