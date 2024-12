#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh



PSLV-C59 vehicle is carrying the Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit as a Dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)



(Visuals:… pic.twitter.com/WU4u8caPZO