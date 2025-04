ED, Cochin Zonal Office has conducted search operations on 04.04.2025 and 05.04.2025 under the provisions of FEMA, 1999 at 1 location in Kozhikode, Kerala and in 2 locations in Chennai, Tamil Nadu at the residential and business premises of M/s Sree Gokulam Chits and Finance Co… pic.twitter.com/QfPrJAMJgz