Great Job By DCP South East & Team.After 10 days of Hunt, Bharathi Layout Molestation Case accused has been arrested by Bengaluru #Police from #Kozhikode, #Kerala. The accused has been identified as Santosh Daniel from Tilak Nagar. #Bengaluru.. @DCPSEBCP @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/uSKv0Q6sIn