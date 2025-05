🔊PR NO.1️⃣3️⃣7️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣



A Staff Member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, Declared as Persona Non Grata



The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his…