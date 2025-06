#WATCH | Visakhapatnam | #InternationalDayofYoga2025 | PM Narendra Modi says, "In the last one decade, when I see the journey of Yoga, it reminds me of many things. The day India put forth a resolution in the UNGA - to recognise June 21 as International Yoga Day- and in a very… pic.twitter.com/y6NCMFEdvK