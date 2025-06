OUTRAGEOUS! Manojit Mishra, one of the prime accused in the brutal gang-rape of a college student in Kasba has direct links with the most powerful in the TMC:



➡️ MP Abhishek Banerjee

➡️ Councillor Kajari Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law)

➡️ State Minister Chandrima… pic.twitter.com/6cnN2iSao4