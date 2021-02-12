ലണ്ടൻ∙ ബിബിസി വേൾഡ് ന്യൂസ് ടിവി ചാനലിനു ചൈനയിൽ നിരോധനം. ചൈനയുടെ ഔദ്യോഗിക ടിവി ചാനലായ സിജിടിഎൻ കഴിഞ്ഞയാഴ്ച യുകെ നിരോധിച്ചതിന്റെ തുടർച്ചയായാണു ചൈനയുടെ നീക്കം. ചൈനയുടെ ദേശീയതാൽപര്യങ്ങൾ സംരക്ഷിക്കാത്തതിനാൽ ബിബിസിയുടെ സംപ്രേഷണാനുമതി പുതുക്കി നൽകാനാവില്ലെന്നാണു ചൈനയുടെ നിലപാട്. ഇംഗ്ലിഷ് ചാനലായ ബിബിസി വേൾഡ് ന്യൂസ് ചൈനയിൽ ചുരുക്കം ചില ഹോട്ടലുകളിലും വീടുകളിലും മാത്രമേ ലഭ്യമായിരുന്നുള്ളൂ
ബിബിസിക്ക് ചൈനയിൽ നിരോധനം
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
