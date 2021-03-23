News
കുട്ടികൾക്കും വയോധികർക്കും ഉംറ അനുമതി ഇല്ല: സൗദി

മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

മക്ക ∙ 18 വയസ്സിനു താഴെയും 70 വയസ്സിനു മുകളിലും ഉള്ളവർ കോവിഡ് വാക്‌സീൻ എടുത്താലും ഉംറ നിർവഹിക്കാൻ അനുമതിയില്ലെന്ന് സൗദി അറിയിച്ചു.  പ്രതിരോധ ശേഷി കുറഞ്ഞ ഈ വിഭാഗക്കാർക്കു രോഗം പിടിപെടാനുള്ള സാധ്യത കണക്കിലെടുത്താണ് താൽക്കാലിക വിലക്ക്.  കോവിഡ് രൂക്ഷമായ ഇന്ത്യ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള രാജ്യക്കാർക്കുള്ള വിലക്ക് തുടരുന്നു.
