വാഷിങ്ടൻ ∙ ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്ര ഒഴിവാക്കണമെന്ന് യുഎസ് രാജ്യത്തെ പൗരന്മാരോട് അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു. രോഗ നിയന്ത്രണത്തിനായി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന യുഎസ് ഏജൻസിയുടെ വിശകലന പ്രകാരം ഇന്ത്യയിൽ കോവിഡ് വ്യാപനം ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന നിലയിലാണ്. വാക്സീൻ എടുത്തവർ പോലും യാത്ര ഒഴിവാക്കാനാണു നിർദേശം.
ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്ര വിലക്കി യുഎസ്
മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ
