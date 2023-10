അഞ്ചു കിലോ ലഡ്ഡുവിന് ലേലത്തില്‍ ലഭിച്ചത് 1.26 കോടി രൂപ!

Breaking all records in #Hyderabad Richmond Villas, Suncity has auctioned this year’s #GanpatiBappa Laddu for a whopping 1.26 crore. Last year the five Kg laddu was auctioned for Rs 60.48 lakh.



This year the famous Balapur Ganesh Laddu fetched Rs 27 Lakh.#GaneshNimarjan… https://t.co/YUZ6fR9leO pic.twitter.com/71gSW26sIW