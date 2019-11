ഡൽഹിക്ക് ശ്വാസം മുട്ടുമ്പോൾ എംപി ജിലേബി ആസ്വദിക്കുന്നു; എഎപി–ഗംഭീർ പോര്

Delhi is choking & @GautamGambhir is busy enjoying in Indore.



The MP should come to Delhi and ATTEND MEETINGS on AIR POLLUTION which was cancelled because



❌MCD

❌DDA

❌Environment Ministry

❌MP's of Delhi



none of the officials SHOWED UP!#ShameOnGautamGambhir https://t.co/A1yDLyYZ7v pic.twitter.com/feowi4q5xX