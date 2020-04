അഞ്ച് തവണ ലാറയെ പുറത്താക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്: ഇൻസമാമിന് കനേറിയയുടെ മറുപടി

One of the greatest sledging fails in cricket EVER.



Completely idiotic Pakistan bowler sledging Brian Lara, of all batsman.



How'd that work out for you son?? 🤣



6 6 6 4.



Thats how. 🤣



Now what did you learn?? 🤔 https://t.co/USOMwBgjZ1 pic.twitter.com/V6L9tG9VqB