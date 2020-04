ജീവകാരുണ്യത്തിനുണ്ടോ, ഐസിസി വിലക്ക്; ലോകകപ്പ് ബാറ്റ് ലേലംചെയ്യാൻ ഷാക്കിബ്!

View this post on Instagram

This is a very special bat to me, but my people are even more special to me. So I have decided to auction my SG bat through which I scored 1500 runs and performed well at the ICC World Cup with all your blessings. You can bid for the bat tomorrow at the facebook page of Auction4Action where I will be live at 10pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Let's bid as high as possible and help as many people as we can. Only as a team can we win this. See you all there!