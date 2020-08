കട്ടൗട്ടിനെച്ചൊല്ലി സംഘർഷം; മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിൽ ധോണി, രോഹിത് ആരാധകർ തമ്മിലടിച്ചു

View this post on Instagram

Inka alag hi IPL chal raha hai. Most players are either fond of each other or simply don't talk much. But some fans are alag hi level ke pagle. If you are really fans, please stop fighting. You can enjoy or tease on performance if your player does well compared to the other but aise maara maari mat karo. Jhagda Jhagdi mat karo, Gandhi ji ko yaad karo.