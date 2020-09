ലോക്ഡൗണിൽ കോലി നേരിട്ടത് അനുഷ്കയുടെ ബോളിങ് മാത്രം; ഗാവസ്കർ കുരുക്കിൽ

#SunilGavaskar was not dragging #AnushkaSharma ‘s name. He said about Kohli that “Kohli jante hain practice kitni important hoti hai aur lockdown tha tho Anushka ki bowing ki practice ki, wo video dheki hai”. When he said this Virat was on 1 of 3 balls. He was playing. Video ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8JWKVsVi0d