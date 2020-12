അഫ്ഗാന്റെ 21കാരൻ താരവുമായി കോർത്ത് അഫ്രീദി; വൈറലായി വിഡിയോ

Shahid Afridi at the age of 20: Most runs in ODI cricket for any batsman for that age, fastest hundred in ODI cricket and World Cup finalist 👏



Naveen Ul Haq, at the age of 21, just had a heated exchange with him 👀 #LPL2020 #WinTogether #HoldTheFort pic.twitter.com/w0d8LMd4zf