ജന്മദിനം, വിവാഹവാർഷികം, വലന്റൈൻസ് ഡേ; രോഹിത്തിന് ഒരു സെഞ്ചുറി നിർബന്ധാ!

ICYMI - When Rohit got hearts racing in his 90s



Some nerves and tense moments on field & in the crowd as @ImRo45 looked eager to get to his 100. The batsman got there eventually not before providing some heart-racing moments.



WATCH 📽️📽️https://t.co/cxA5CaMCfW #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/sCXYK0WFcK