ഏകദിനത്തിൽ ഓവറിൽ 6 സിക്സർ; താരമായി യുഎസിന്റെ മൽഹോത്ര- വിഡിയോ

"There it is Sixes,

Six of the best

He's hit 36 off the final over of the innings

Jaskaran Malhotra, Take a bow

One of the great ODI inning of all time " :@CricketBadge @usacricket @JaskaranUSA #jaskaranmalhotra #USAvPNG #ODI pic.twitter.com/S49bBUs1kq