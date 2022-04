നോബോൾ തന്നില്ലെങ്കിൽ ഇങ്ങുപോരൂ; ബാറ്റർമാരെ തിരിച്ചുവിളിച്ച് പന്ത്, വിവാദം!– വിഡിയോ

#RRvsDC

JOS THE BOSS hit 116 runs for RR but Delhi was still on the game 🔥 until Powell was on the strike but the real Googly was given by Nitin Menon not giving No Ball, later #RishabhPant started calling his players back to pavilion 👇DC fans chanted Cheater Cheater pic.twitter.com/e9g9MLbldG