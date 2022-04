സ്വപ്നതുല്യം: പൂജാര- റിസ്വാൻ സഖ്യം ക്രീസിൽ; ഏറ്റെടുത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ– പാക്ക് ആരാധകർ

Now dream become true Rizwan and Pujara batting together 🇮🇳🤝🏻🇵🇰 The real beauty of Cricket when Indian 🇮🇳 and Pakistan's 🇵🇰 meet together... If it's possible indian player play #PSL and same Pakistan's play #IPL irrespective of theirs non-resloving issue unluckily.😏🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1sxrC8Jqu1