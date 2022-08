The crowd was chanting "sanju , sanju " and he finished in style 🔥🔥🔥

Dil gardan gardan ho gya ❤️

Then his gesture of singing ball for cancer kid was very heart touching 😍

A full of dream day for #sanju fans @IamSanjuSamson ❤️#sanjusamson #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/Zbaeerz7GL